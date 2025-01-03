Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NYPD makes arrest in fatal stabbing of on-duty postal worker

Jaia Cruz, 24, has been arrested for the alleged stabbing

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
The NYPD has charged a woman in the fatal stabbing of an on-duty USPS worker on Thursday afternoon.

The woman identified as Jaia Cruz, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing and slashing of the on-duty postal worker inside a Harlem deli.

The victim, now identified as Ray Hodges, 36, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Harlem Deli

The NYPD has charged a woman in the fatal stabbing inside a Harlem deli of an on-duty USPS worker on Thursday afternoon. (Peter Gerber)

The attack allegedly started after there was a dispute between two customers, according to police.

The weapon was recovered. However, it has not been identified.

postal worker with NYPD



The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) released a statement saying the postal worker was assigned to Manhattan, and they are working with the NYPD.

Postal Workers



"USPIS takes matters involving the safety and wellbeing of postal service employees as a top priority. We are working diligently with the New York City Police Department on this investigation," the statement said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to USPIS for additional comment.

