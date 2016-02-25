Torso found at pier may be linked to missing California woman

Police say a female torso found in Fremont could belong to a woman reported missing by her husband, who days later committed suicide by jumping off the Bay Bridge.

San Jose television station KNTV reports Fremont police say in a Wednesday statement they can't confirm or rule out the torso found Sunday at a Fremont pier belongs to Shelly Titchener.

Police also said they were notified by the California Highway Patrol that the missing woman's husband, Paul Titchener, had committed suicide by jumping from the Bay Bridge Tuesday night.

They say Paul Titchener was not named as a suspect, but was a person of interest in the case.

The 57-year-old Brisbane resident was last seen Feb. 13 by her husband, who reported her missing two days later.

Click for more from Fox 2.