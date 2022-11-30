At least 2 dead as tornadoes hit Alabama, damage homes across Southeast

More than two dozen tornadoes were confirmed across the Deep South on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, some of which were deadly.

In Alabama, Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Christina Thornton confirmed in an emailed statement to Fox News Digital that a tornado hit the region just after 3:30 a.m. local time.

"We have confirmed reports that our community has lost two lives from the overnight tornado. Thanks to the heroic efforts of our first responders many other lives were saved. We pray for our community as we mourn this tragic loss of lives," Thornton said, noting that all residences had been checked early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service's office in Birmingham, Alabama, tweeted that a tornado had been confirmed by radar southwest of Tallassee and previously that one was near Bolyston.

SUPERCELL STORMS RIP THROUGH SOUTHERN STATES LEAVING MILLIONS AT RISK FOR DANGEROUS TORNADOES

In Louisiana, KNOE 8 News reported Caldwell Parish Sheriff Clay Bennett said two people had been injured after several homes were damaged by a confirmed tornado.

Heavy rain from the storm brought hail as big as dimes, and homes were impacted by a tornado in Alabama's Hale County.

Additionally, flood watches were issued for parts of southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama.

Videos showed the moment powerful winds hurled chairs in the air, and WCBI shared photos of damage in Mississippi – including a bridge that had been washed out.

FLORIDA SCIENTISTS DISCOVER TOXIC ALGAE LEVELS ALONG THE COAST

The NWS also confirmed that tornadoes hit the ground in that state and received reports of people trapped at a grocery store in Caledonia.

Cindy Lawrence, the emergency management agency director for Lowndes County in Mississippi, told WTVA-TV the people inside the store made it out safely and that a family trapped in a house about a mile away had escaped.

On Tuesday, some of Mississippi’s public school systems closed early and classes at Mississippi State University switched to remote instruction.

According to tracker PowerOutage.US, more than 41,000 customers were left without power on Wednesday in Alabama and over 13,000 were reported in Mississippi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The storm was expected to shift toward the Southeast and eastern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, with the risk of severe weather threats remaining.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.