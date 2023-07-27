Tornado touches down in Keene, New Hampshire

A tornado touched down in Keene on Thursday as thunderstorms moved across the region.

"We’ve just gotten a report from one of our trained spotters of a funnel cloud that he said was reaching the ground with rapid rotation," said Sarah Thunberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The tornado was spotted just south of Keene State College, near the city’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport, just before 3 p.m., Thunberg said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Based on numerous preliminary reports of damage, the Weather Service planned to survey the area, including Keene and Dublin, on Friday morning.

Much of New England was under severe thunderstorm watches or warnings Thursday afternoon, with flooding due to heavy rain possible across parts of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.