Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

Tornado touches down in Keene, New Hampshire

Twister spotted near Keene State College, Dillant-Hopkins Airport

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A tornado touched down in Keene on Thursday as thunderstorms moved across the region.

SEVERE WEATHER IN EASTERN US, PLAINS COULD BRING TORNADO, FLASH FLOODING THREATS

"We’ve just gotten a report from one of our trained spotters of a funnel cloud that he said was reaching the ground with rapid rotation," said Sarah Thunberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Manchester NH weather, Portsmouth NH weather

A tornado touched down in Keene, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

The tornado was spotted just south of Keene State College, near the city’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport, just before 3 p.m., Thunberg said.

IT'S NOT CLIMATE CHANGE THAT'S CAUSING HEAT WAVES THIS SUMMER BUT NO ONE WANTS TO EXPLAIN WHY

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Based on numerous preliminary reports of damage, the Weather Service planned to survey the area, including Keene and Dublin, on Friday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Much of New England was under severe thunderstorm watches or warnings Thursday afternoon, with flooding due to heavy rain possible across parts of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.