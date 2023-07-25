Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published

Severe weather in eastern US, Plains could bring tornado, flash flooding threats

Extreme heat is forecast to expand northward

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected over the northern and central Plains, Midwest, Northeast and mid-Atlantic.  

The threat of severe storms over the Plains

The threat of severe storms over the Plains on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.  

The threat of severe storms over the Northeast

The threat of severe storms over the Northeast on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

Air quality alerts continue for parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes as smoke from wildfires drifts southward from Canada.  

Potential record high temperatures in the U.S.

Potential record high temperatures in the U.S. on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

Heat moving eastward

Excessive heat moving eastward on Friday (Credit: Fox News)

The extreme heat will expand toward the North and across the Mississippi Valley, into the Northeast on Thursday and Friday. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network.