To Stay Innovative, Do These 3 Things: Your Weekly Tips Roundup

Want to stay innovative? Consider these tips from our top thought leaders: Ben Huh, CEO of social humor site and meme network Cheezburger, says you could take small, calculated steps to build an innovative company. He learned from experience that this strategy is far better than taking big gambles. Kim Kaupe, co-founder of ZinePak, suggests you should always leave your comfort zone to bring about real change. And Mike Rowe, host of TV's Somebody's Gotta Do It, says when it comes to seeking innovative solutions, curiosity is king.