Ana Walshe update: Warrants executed in case of missing Cohasset mom

Ana Walshe has been missing since Jan. 1, and her husband Brian Walshe was arrested and charged misleading an investigation

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
Former FBI agent anticipates homicide charge for Ana Walshe's husband Video

Former FBI agent anticipates homicide charge for Ana Walshe's husband

Retired FBI agent Ray Carr outlines the red flags associated with the investigation into Brian Walshe and the disappearance of his wife on 'Fox & Friends.'

COHASSET, Mass. - Search warrants were executed Thursday as police continue to search for missing Massachusetts mom and real estate executive Ana Walshe, a member of the Quincy District Court told Fox News Digital.

The warrants were "impounded," which means they were returned and not available to the public, according to Quincy District Court. 

When asked when or if the warrants will be unsealed, the court said, "As far as I know, they won't be."

The court didn't say exactly how many warrants were executed. 

Ana Walshe pictured in a May 2022 Instagram post.

Ana Walshe pictured in a May 2022 Instagram post. (Ana Walshe/Instagram)

Walshe's husband, Brian Walshe, was arraigned in Quincy District Court after he was arrested Sunday and accused of lying to police about his whereabouts on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

The Walshes live in Cohasset, which Ana was last seen alive on New Year's Day. 

She was not reported missing until Jan. 4, when she didn't show up to work at her Washington, D.C.-based real estate firm. 

Brian Walshe seen at Quincy District Court in connection to his wife Ana Walshe's disappearance. 

Brian Walshe seen at Quincy District Court in connection to his wife Ana Walshe's disappearance.  (WBZ)

When questioned by investigators who were searching for his missing wife, he allegedly failed to mention his Jan. 2 trip to Home Depot, where he bought $450 in cleaning supplies.

The trip violated his probation in his federal art fraud case. 

Two law enforcement sources told CNN that police found internet records showing that the convicted art swindler had searched how to dismember a body and "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body."

Investigators reportedly found trash bags with blood, a hatchet and a hacksaw in a Swampscott waste facility, which is about an hour away from the Walshes' home, sources told WBZ-TV.

Ana Walshe pictured in front of a Ritz Carlton hotel sign in August 2022.

Ana Walshe pictured in front of a Ritz Carlton hotel sign in August 2022. (Ana Walshe/Instagram)

Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bond, and his lawyer, Tracy Minter, said she isn't commenting on the case. 

"I am not doing press interviews or even responding to inquiries, as right now my focus is on defending my client in court," she told Fox News on Monday.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48