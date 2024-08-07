Tim Walz's BLM riots response left Minnesota husband, dad of 2 'disgusted': 'Can't believe' people support him

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s response to the 2020 George Floyd riots in Minneapolis left some residents concerned about their home state’s leadership.

Now that Walz, 60, is Vice President Harris' running mate on the 2024 Democrat ticket, those same residents are concerned about their country’s potential new leadership in the coming year.

"Where I live now, people are disgusted by Tim Walz. But where I live now doesn’t represent a large swath of Minnesota’s population," Max Rymer, who moved with his wife and two children from a neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis to a suburb about 45 minutes north of the city in 2020, told Fox News Digital.

Rymer, who is running as a Republican for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 28B, "still can't believe there are people in the state who support the guy after" what residents "have been through the last four years."

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS NAMES MINNESOTA GOV TIM WALZ AS HER RUNNING MATE

He recalled the owner of a roast beef shop down the street from their former home "who got robbed and shot" around that time. "That never happened before," Rymer said.

IT'S OFFICIAL: VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS FORMALLY WINS DEMOCRAT PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION

That includes COVID-19 lockdown mandates that shuttered local restaurants and businesses; the rioting after George Floyd’s murder that further devastated more than 360 businesses ; rising violent crime across the state with a particular emphasis on carjackings; and immigration and refugee policies that have given Minneapolis the largest Somali population in the United States. The state also accounts for 25% of all ISIS recruits in the country, according to Minnesota nonprofit American Experiment.

LAURA INGRAHAM REVISITS MINNEAPOLIS AFTER 2020 DESTRUCTION

The rioting in 2020 was so destructive that an entire police precinct in Minneapolis burned down.

Minneapolis business owners Lloyd Drilling and Elijah Fhima told Fox News’ Martha McCallum in 2021 that when they received a report from their store’s alarm on one of the nights of rioting, they called police, but after 30 minutes passed without any kind of response, the alarm company and police told them they were on their own because authorities were so overwhelmed that evening.

WALZ SLAMMED FOR ‘HESITATING’ TO SEND IN GUARD AS DAUGHTER TIPPED OFF RIOTERS VIA SOCIAL MEDIA

Charles Stotts and Kacey White, the owners of Town Talk Diner & Gastropub, told "Fox & Friends" in 2020 that on May 29, 2020, around 4:30 in the morning, the couple got a phone call telling them to "tune into the TV real quick," Scotts said. When they did, they saw their historic downtown restaurant on fire.

Once the area was safe, Stotts and White went to the restaurant to see the damage in person.

VP KAMALA HARRIS PICKING GOV. TIM WALZ AS RUNNING MATE MET WITH MEDIA SCORN: 'SUCH A WEIRD CHOICE'

"To actually see the historic sign in the rubble, it’s really emotional," she said.

More people are leaving Minnesota than those who are moving to the North Star State. The state took a significant migratory hit in 2020 that has since stabilized, according to state statistics.

HARRIS LEANING INTO 'PRO-HAMAS,' 'PROGRESSIVE' WINGS OF DEMOCRAT PARTY WITH WALZ VP PICK: GOP STRATEGIST

"Between the pandemonium of the riots and also the COVID restrictions … if you go to our downtown, where the businesses are, there’s really much not activity there," Rymer explained, adding that some parts of the city like Uptown are unrecognizable compared to what they were when he moved to the state in 2009 to go to college.

MINNESOTA GOV TIM WALZ, UP FOR HARRIS VP, CRITICIZED FOR ‘REMARKABLE LACK OF LEADERSHIP’ DURING COVID, RIOTS

"I think he's uber progressive," Rymer said of Walz, "and maybe he hasn't always been that way, but he's governed that way."

Others who spoke to Fox News Digital in October 2020 said they moved from Minneapolis to the suburbs due to the riots, a general spike in violence and business closures.

‘WE WERE ABANDONED’: PENTAGON EMAILS SHOW NATIONAL GUARD WAS READY TO DEPLOY BEFORE 2020 MINNEAPOLIS PROTESTS

Walz waited four days to bring the National Guard to Minneapolis during the riots. Even Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told the Star Tribune that Walz did not immediately respond to his calls for help at the time.

"[H]e's been a disaster for Minnesota and is by far the most partisan governor that I can remember having," Minnesota GOP Chair David Hann told Fox News Digital last month when Walz was being eyed as a potential VP pick. "Going back to 2020, certainly – he did nothing to try to stop the riots going on in Minneapolis. I think he was fearful of alienating his ‘progressive’ base, who were supporting the riots. Kamala Harris was raising money for the rioters ."

RIOTING, LOOTING LINKED TO GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS LEAVES TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION ACROSS AMERICAN CITIES

Still, Democrats have cheered Harris’ pick of Walz, describing the governor, who is a father of two, as a typical "Minnesota dad" and highlighting his career of serving Minnesota in Congress, his military background and his experience teaching social studies rather than his tenure as governor.

"Governor Walz has been a strong leader, a great partner with the [l]egislature," Minnesota Democrat House Speaker Melissa Hortman previously told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We worked together over the last two years on the most productive session in Minnesota in decades, passing policies that will help Minnesotans build better lives for themselves and their families."

Hortman added that "the last two years are a shining example that Tim Walz is good at working with strong women in full collaboration to get things done."