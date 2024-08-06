VP Kamala Harris picking Gov. Tim Walz as running mate met with media scorn: 'Such a weird choice'

Several liberal media figures expressed concern when word came out that Vice President Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, with some pundits questioning the "weird" choice.

Harris, the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, chose Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was considered to be the top contender.

"My fears about Harris are that she is incredibly bad at public speaking, and that she reliably makes bad political decisions. So far, she has done nothing to allay either fear. I’m not saying she can’t win, but I wish she gave me more confidence," Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle wrote.

Professor and podcaster Damon Linker reacted, "Rather than pick the very popular governor of a neck-and-neck must-win purple state, Harris chose a dime-a-dozen blue-state governor who gives feels to progressives. That's about what I'd have expected from her a month ago."

Author Matt Lewis declared it wasn’t a "bad pick for Kamala" but feels Walz will do little to appeal to anti-Trump conservatives.

"If you were a Never Trump conservative who was hoping to rationalize a vote for the Dem ticket (a short-term alliance), it just got harder," Lewis wrote.

Former CNN pundit Chris Cillizza wrote, "Such a weird choice," while MSNBC’s Brendan Buck said the pick feels "very 2019."

"The VP doesn’t matter a ton but I think this reflects very poorly on her decision making," Buck posted on X.

Liberal actor and comedian Michael Rapaport mocked Shapiro for walking back support for Israel and still getting passed over for Walz.

"Yo Josh Shapiro UNJEWED himself publicly & still didn’t get picked," Rapaport wrote to caption a video criticizing the Pennsylvania governor.

Conservative critics of Gov. Walz, who has faced criticism for his handling of COVID and riots that rocked Minneapolis in 2020, were quick to label him a far-left radical.

"Incredibly, between Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Kamala might actually be the less radical of the two," Reason senior editor Robby Soave reacted.

Comedian Tim Young wrote, "Last time Kamala and Tim Walz teamed up: He let rioters burn Minneapolis to the ground... and she fundraised to bail them out."

Reporter Eli Lake wrote "it’s a signal to the flag burners and Hamas lovers that they still have a seat at the table."

Meghan McCain believes "Trump and Republicans got lucky with the Walz pick."

Some pointed to Walz's memorandum mandating indoor masking during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as setting up a hotline to report residents who violated COVID-19 mandates, as FOX 9 Minneapolis reported at the time.

