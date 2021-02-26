Tiger Woods had successful follow-up procedures Friday morning as he recovers from wreck

Tiger Woods was moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and received successful follow-up procedures Friday morning following a car crash that left him badly injured earlier this week.

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days," a message read that was posted on the golfer's Twitter account.

Woods was previously at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center before being transferred on Thursday.

He was injured Tuesday morning when the 2021 Genesis SUV he was driving struck a median and flipped several times.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday there is no evidence Woods was impaired by drugs or alcohol and that the crash was "purely an accident."

Dr. Anish Mahajan, Harbor-UCLA’s chief medical officer, said that Woods shattered bones in his lower right leg in multiple locations. A rod was placed in his tibia to stabilize those injuries. Screws and pins were also placed in his foot and ankle.

Cedars-Sinai has a renowned Sports Medicine Insitute and is ranked the #3 hospital in the country for orthopedic care by US News and World Report.

It's the latest health setback for Woods, who has had nine previous surgeries.

The golfer is known for comebacks though, winning the Masters in April 2019 for the fifth time despite four back surgeries and other health issues.

He has won 15 major championships and has a record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour.

