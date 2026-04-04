Three people hospitalized after city bus crashes into popular DC restaurant: officials

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A city bus crashed into a popular Washington, D.C., restaurant Saturday morning, smashing into the empty dining room and sending three people to the hospital.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene at 7th and Q streets NW after a crash involving a bus and another vehicle, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Metrobus crashed into the dining room of the AMBAR Restaurant in the Shaw neighborhood, breaching the building and coming to rest inside, which was unoccupied at the time, FOX 5 reported.

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"Crash with vehicle into a building 7th & Q Sts MW. Bus into unoccupied restaurant," the department wrote on X.

Four people were evaluated following the incident, with three adult women transported to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

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Firefighters secured utilities and searched the structure, while a specialized collapse team was deployed to assess the building’s stability.

Officials later said the bus had been removed from the building, with no major structural damage reported. Fire crews determined no shoring was needed and began clearing the scene.

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Authorities have not released details on what caused the crash.

It remains unclear how many people were on the bus at the time of the incident.

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AMBAR in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood is a Michelin-recognized Balkan restaurant known for its popular unlimited brunch and dinner service, according to its website.

The WMATA and D.C. Fire and EMS Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.