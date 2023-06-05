Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Three killed in Maryland after car veers off road, plunges 500 feet to quarry below

All three occupants in the Dodge Charger died after their car sped off a road into a quarry

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
7 dead, 11 injured in deadly Texas car crash in front of migrant shelter Video

7 dead, 11 injured in deadly Texas car crash in front of migrant shelter

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins reports on the deadly Texas car crash and the driver now being in police custody after hitting people, believed to be migrants, waiting at a bus station.

One man and two women died after their car careened off a road and plummeted into the bottom of a quarry in Frederick County, Maryland, on Sunday, according to authorities.

Kortney Angleberger, 28, Robert Grossnickle, 65, and Rachel Willis, 23, were killed when their Dodge Charger veered off the road at a high rate of speed and crashed 500 feet into the bottom of the Union Bridge Quarry owned by Heidelberg Material in Libertytown, according to release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

First responders with the FCSO and the Frederick County Fire & Rescue, who received a call for assistance at around 8:35 a.m., found one of the women ejected from the heavily damaged vehicle, where the bodies of the other two remained, police said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to these families impacted by these lives lost," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

TEXAS CAR CRASH: 12 PEOPLE EJECTED IN WRECK INVOLVING HUMAN SMUGGLING, 1 PERSON DEAD, AUTHORITIES SAY

Picture of damaged car in quarry

First responders found all three deceased in the quarry, noting that only two of the victims remained in the heavily damaged vehicle. (FCSO)

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell said people on the secluded road noticed vehicle parts laying on the road before they realized a car had ended up in a quarry, according to local CBS affiliate WJZ.

"That's pretty deep. So we were wondering how they got down into the quarry," Union Bridge resident Kevin Whittaker told the local outlet, adding that motorists often drive fast around the road's curves.

aerial view of car in quarry and emergency vehicles nearby

A local resident told local WJZ that he had never heard of a car ending up in the quarry, pictured here with first responders. (FOX 5)

"The young kids hang out around that little area," the resident added. "So, they do the burnouts and stuff when nobody is around and stuff. So that's kind of a secluded road."

Whitakker added that he had never heard of a car ending up in the quarry in the 12 years he has lived nearby.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation by FCSO into the incident is reportedly ongoing.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.