Texas car crash: 12 people ejected in wreck involving human smuggling, one person dead, authorities say

One person died, and 11 others were injured when they were ejected from a pickup truck in a car crash in South Texas on Wednesday that authorities suspect was connected to human smuggling.

Law enforcement tried to pull the driver over after he ran a red light in La Joya, a town on the border in Hidalgo County.

The driver tried to evade law enforcement but wrecked the pickup truck, and all 12 people were ejected.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other 11 people, including the driver, were transported to a local hospital for treatment, some in critical condition, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez said.

The driver will likely face charges once the full scope of the operation is investigated and all the passengers are identified, Olivarez said.

All 11 passengers and the driver were males. Law enforcement is still working to identify them and their countries of origin.

It's the latest fatal incident connected to human smuggling to strike a border community in recent months.

There were a record 856 migrants deaths at the border in fiscal year 2022, which ended in September.

There have already been 25 migrant deaths so far in fiscal year 2023, according to Customs and Border Protection data.