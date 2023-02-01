Three dead in apparent murder-suicide at Florida mobile home, sheriff says

Three adults were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a residence in a Florida mobile home community, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the residence in Kissimmee just before 3 p.m. after the grandmother of one of the victims entered the home and found her grandson dead, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters at the scene. The grandmother said she hadn’t heard from the grandson in at least a couple of days and went to check on him.

Lopez said that deputies responded and found two additional adults dead inside. Investigators believe the bodies belonged to the mother of the grandson and her boyfriend.

Lopez said that investigators suspect the boyfriend in killings and called the incident a "horrific tragedy."

Investigators had few details at the time of the news conference.

Lopez said that the family "barely knew" the boyfriend, who had been living at the residence since August.

"We don’t have a lot of info on their relationship, and we don’t have a history of any type of domestic violence between them at this residence," the sheriff said.

The bodies could have been in the residence for at least a couple of days and their conditions prevented investigators from releasing their identities, the weapon used or cause of death, Lopez said.

A medical examiner was working to positively identify the bodies and determine their cause of death.

Investigators believe the grandson may have been around 21 years old while the other two victims could have been in their 40s.

A neighbor told FOX35 Orlando that the woman who lived at the residence was "a nice lady" who "never bothered nobody" and "always said hi."

"It’s crazy that nobody noticed that happened," the neighbor said.

Detectives were continuing to investigate.