Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina murder-suicide leaves five dead, including three minors: 'Screaming for help'

North Carolina police had to force entry into the home

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
North Carolina murder-suicide leaves five dead, police say two people were 'screaming for help' Video

North Carolina murder-suicide leaves five dead, police say two people were 'screaming for help'

North Carolina police say that a murder-suicide left five people dead, including three minors. (Credit: WGHP)

Police in North Carolina say that five people are dead, including three minors, in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

High Point police officers responded to a call on Saturday morning at 7:05 a.m. "in reference to two people screaming for help." When officers arrived to the scene, they found five people dead inside a home.

The High Point Police Department said that three minors and two adults were found dead in what's being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police had to force entry into the High Point, North Carolina home, officials said. 

HOUSTON ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT SHOT DEAD BY ARMED CUSTOMER, POLICE LOOKING TO QUESTION SHOOTER

High Point police officers responded to a call on Saturday morning at 7:05 a.m. "in reference to two people screaming for help." When officers arrived to the scene, they found five people dead inside a home.

High Point police officers responded to a call on Saturday morning at 7:05 a.m. "in reference to two people screaming for help." When officers arrived to the scene, they found five people dead inside a home. (WGHP)

When officers initially arrived to the scene, they were met by an "adult male and female stating they needed help," and then went to the home where all victims were pronounced dead.

ARMED FLORIDA GOOD SAMARITANS DETAIN MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED, SHOT AT 2 WOMEN 

The High Point Police Department said that three minors and two adults were found dead in what's being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The High Point Police Department said that three minors and two adults were found dead in what's being investigated as a murder-suicide. (WGHP)

Officials say that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said that there's no threat to the community.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.