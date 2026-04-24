Three alleged Antifa-linked protesters indicted in Atlanta police training center contractor firebombing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A grand jury indicted three alleged Antifa-linked protesters accused of throwing firebombs at the general contractor of an Atlanta police training center, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced in a news conference Friday.

The grand jury on Thursday charged Katie Marie Kloth, 39, Tyler John Norman, 42, and Hannah Margaret Kass, 33, with two counts of criminal property damage and a third count of arson for their alleged assault on the Marietta offices of Brasfield and Gorrie, a contractor working on the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has been met with protests over its construction by a group called the "Defend the Atlanta Forest," and referred to by detractors as "cop city."

On May 12, 2022, the trio allegedly caused hundreds of dollars of damage to Brasfield and Gorrie's office, both with fire and other means, according to the grand jury indictment obtained exclusively by Fox News.

The defendants allegedly caused damage "by striking and spray painting fencing, windows, and walls by striking them with hands, feet, and thrown objects and painting them with use of spray paint," according to the indictment.

FEDS LAUNCH PROBE TO UNRAVEL ALLEGED NONPROFIT FUNDING BEHIND ANTIFA-LINKED VIOLENCE

While the three allegedly enacted their assault on the office building, Brasfield and Gorrie employees were still inside, Carr said.

Their attacks included the use of explosive devices and fireworks, officials said.

The three are alleged to have traveled from out of the state to participate in the attack, Carr said.

The trio are among 61 defendants previously charged with domestic terrorism and racketeering. All 61, including Kloth, Norman and Kass, are members of "Defend the Atlanta Forest," a group which Carr referred to as an "anarchist, anti-police, and anti-business extremist organization."

He also alleged that they were connected to Antifa, a loosely-connected anarchist group which President Donald Trump labeled a domestic terrorist organization in 2025.

FEDERAL AGENTS ARREST 3 MORE PEOPLE IN CONNECTION TO MINNESOTA CHURCH STORMING

"When it comes to fighting Antifa and keeping people safe, we won’t back down," Carr said. "This isn’t Portland or Seattle. If you come to our state and engage in violence, threaten private businesses and damage property, you will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

In December 2025, a Fulton County judge dismissed the racketeering charges on many of the 61 defendants, a decision Carr said he strongly disagreed with. He also indicated he would continue to pursue other charges to the remaining defendants.

"This is ongoing, it has continued. We are running a parallel track between the appeal that we have regarding the Fulton County case and we will continue to prosecute this case," Carr said.

"We won't rest until the agents of violence and chaos concerning the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center are punished," he added.

INSIDE ANTIFA-LINKED GROUP'S PLAN TO 'STRUCTURALLY CHANGE' THE US AS MAY DAY UNREST APPROACHES

The training center has been the target of protests since the 2021 announcement that the multi-million dollar facility would be built. Protesters moved into surrounding forests and began living in tents near the facility.

In January 2023, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jerry Parish was shot while clearing the forest of campers. The incident resulted in the shooting death of one of the protesters, Manuel Esteban Paez Terán.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the opposition, the training center opened in April 2025.

Fox News Digital contacted "Defend the Atlanta Forest," but did not immediately receive a response.

When contacted for comment a representative for Brasfield and Gorrie directed Fox News Digital's queries to the Georgia Attorney General's office.