Inside Antifa-linked group's plan to 'structurally change' the US as May Day unrest approaches

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FIRST ON FOX: A far-left activist group with ties to anti-ICE protests, Antifa, and broader left-wing organizing is openly calling for a "political revolution" and a sweeping overhaul of the American system that includes pressure on college campuses, according to newly obtained training materials.

Slides from a March 2026 Sunrise Movement membership meeting, obtained by Defending Education , lay out a vision to "structurally change the foundations of this country" in pursuit of "eco-socialism" and a "multi-racial democracy."

The internal presentation outlines what the group describes as its "grand objective," including the passage of Green New Deal legislation and dismantling what it calls the "billionaire 2 party system."

In a slide called "On the road to revolution," the group outlines the top three goals of "Phase 1," which include: "‘Stop Trump’s grip on power," "build up to mass noncooperation" with protests like May Day, and "use the 2026 midterms to to build toward electoral breakthrough — win big."

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The plan for Phase 2, which takes place in 2028, includes "MASS strikes," "Huge historic 2028 turnout for our candidate," "biggest tentpole of masses against Trump + his billionaires."

The Phase 3 "political revolution" is planned for 2029 to 2031, and Phase 4 in 2032 and beyond is titled "The New System," which the presentation says will include: "Happiness (maybe)."

The materials highlight specific actions to target corporations, including hotel chains. One slide outlines tactics such as "booking and cancelling reservations at Hilton Hotels" as part of a broader pressure campaign, while another calls on college students to push schools to cut ties with companies labeled as "ICE enablers like Hilton" in an effort to "topple the corporate pillar."

The strategy ties campus activism directly to national objectives, encouraging students to use institutional relationships, such as university vendor contracts, to drive corporate boycotts and broader disruption.

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In addition, the presentation lays out three potential political scenarios the group says could unfold in the coming years. One, labeled a "full dictatorship," envisions Trump allegedly "steal[ing]" future elections, using the military to suppress opposition, and ending free speech.

A second scenario, described as a "seesaw democracy," predicts Democrats could win elections but be unable to govern effectively due to institutional constraints, leading to shifting public opinion and the eventual return of "authoritarians."

The third and preferred outcome outlined in the slides calls for "mass noncooperation and huge electoral turnout" to remove Trump and his allies from power, followed by broad public support to dismantle the current political system and enact sweeping economic and social reforms.

"While calls for a ‘political revolution’ by left-wing activist groups are not unique, these coordinated plans to put economic and social pressure on universities to achieve a socialist ‘democracy’ should raise serious concerns," Rhyen Staley, director of research at Defending Education, told Fox News Digital. "Our academic institutions should be places of higher learning, discovery, and robust debate around ideas and policies, not weaponized or punished to achieve a ‘structural change’ to the political foundations of this country."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Sunrise Movement for comment.

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Sunrise Movement's far-left ties were enough to spark concern from the House Judiciary Committee chairman in November, Fox News Digital first reported , particularly its links to Antifa, a movement the Trump administration has labeled a terrorist organization.

Far-left activist groups like the Sunrise Movement have been calling for a nationwide strike on May 1, the traditional May Day holiday that has long been embraced by communist and socialist movements as a day of mass political action.

At a No Kings Rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, in late March, Fox News Digital reported that Ezra Levin, the co-founder of Indivisible, the protest's key organizer, joined the communist call for a national strike and urged protesters to prepare for economic disruption on May Day, similar to a shutdown that saw limited success in Minneapolis during protests on Jan. 23 against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"I want everyone here to put this on their calendar… It is a tactical goal, an escalation… It is an economic show of force, inspired by Minnesota’s own day of truth and action," Levin told the crowd.

Levin continued, "On May 1, on May Day, we are saying, ‘No business as usual.’ No work, no school, no shopping. We’re going to show up and say, 'We’re putting workers over billionaires and kings.’"

Fox News Digital’s Asra Q. Nomani contributed to this report.