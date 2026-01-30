Federal agents arrest 3 more people in connection to Minnesota church storming

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal authorities have arrested three additional people in connection with anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitators storming a Minnesota church after former CNN anchor Don Lemon was taken into custody.

"At my direction, early this morning, federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota," Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X, adding that more details would be released "soon."

Lemon's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said the former CNN anchor was arrested in Los Angeles while covering the Grammy Awards.

"Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done," Lowell said in a statement. "The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work."

"Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case... Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court," he added.

Earlier this month, Lemon livestreamed left-wing agitators who stormed St. Paul's Cities Church under the suspicion that its pastor had collaborated with ICE. Lemon told viewers that "the freedom to protest" is what the First Amendment is all about.

A federal magistrate judge previously rejected the Justice Department’s initial attempt to bring charges against Lemon.

While some have argued that the church storming is covered by the First Amendment, the Justice Department said shortly after the incident that it was probing it as a possible violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

