Thousands without power in Ohio, Pennsylvania after snowstorm

Thousands of people in Ohio and Pennsylvania were left without power Wednesday after more than two feet of snow hit parts of the Midwest.

As clouds cleared Wednesday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellites showed snowfall covering Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

COLD AIR FOR SOUTHEAST, HEAVY RAIN AND SNOW OVER SOUTHERN PLAINS

By Wednesday morning, 50,000 people in Ohio and Pennsylvania were experiencing power outages, according to AccuWeather. The number had shrunk to about 16,000 customers in Ohio without power by Wednesday night, according to poweroutage.us. Power outages were much smaller in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Parts of the Midwest were covered in more than 20binches of snow, based on reports from “highway departments, cooperative observers, Skywarn spotters and media," the National Weather Service reported.

Geauga County, Ohio, saw more snow than anywhere else with 25 1/2 inches.

The snow has stopped in the Midwest, but a winter storm warning is now in effect for parts of the southern Plains from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Up to 12-15 inches of snow is expected in parts of western and northwestern Oklahoma, while the rest of the state gets hit with heavy rainfall.