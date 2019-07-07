Thousands of motorcyclists ride in honor of 7 bikers killed in NH crash

A long procession of motorcycles participated Saturday in a memorial ride in New Hampshire to remember seven bikers, including five Marines, killed in a collision with a truck last month.

The 90-mile “Ride for the Fallen 7” attracted more than 3,000 bikers, some as far away as Florida and California.

Organizer Steve Allison said the event to honor the victims who rode with the Jarheads Motorcycle Club “was a statement,” the New Hampshire Union Leader reported.

“My eyes are burning because I was crying all the time on the road,” he said.

Participants braved a violent thunderstorm and were urged on by bystanders with American flags.

The seven bikers were killed last month when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into the group. The pickup driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and remains behind bars.

Those killed were: Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, N.H.; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; and Edward Corr,, 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; who all served in the Marines.

Also killed were Perry’s girlfriend, Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H., and Corr’s wife, Jo-Ann Corr, 58.

The procession began in Laconia after an offering of prayers and the singing of the Marines’ Hymn.

It concluded at the crash site in Randolph, where a memorial of flags and a color guard stood.

The event ended with more prayers at a memorial service in a field just beyond the crash site.

