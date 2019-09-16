This Day in History: Sept. 16

On this day, Sept. 16 …

2018: Some Republican senators considering the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh express concern over a woman's allegation that a drunken Kavanaugh had groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party when they were teenagers.

Also on this day:

1810: Mexico begins its revolt against Spanish rule.

1893: More than 100,000 settlers swarmed onto a section of land in Oklahoma known as the "Cherokee Strip."

1910: Bessica Medlar Raiche of Mineola, N.Y., makes the first accredited solo airplane flight by a woman in the United States.

1940: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Selective Training and Service Act.

1940: Samuel T. Rayburn of Texas is elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

1974: President Gerald R. Ford announces a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam War deserters and draft-evaders.

1976: The Episcopal Church, at its General Convention in Minneapolis, formally approves the ordination of women as priests and bishops.

1987: Two dozen countries sign the Montreal Protocol, a treaty designed to save the Earth's ozone layer by calling on nations to reduce emissions of harmful chemicals by the year 2000.

1994: A federal jury in Anchorage, Alaska, orders Exxon Corp. to pay $5 billion in punitive damages for the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill (the U.S Supreme Court would later reduce that amount to $507.5 million).

2007: Contractors for the U.S. security firm Blackwater USA guarding a U.S. State Department convoy in Baghdad open fire on civilian vehicles, mistakenly believing they were under attack; 14 Iraqis die.