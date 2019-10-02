This Day in History: Oct. 2

On this day, Oct. 2 ...

1950: The comic strip "Peanuts," created by Charles M. Schulz, is syndicated to seven newspapers.

Also on this day:

1919: President Woodrow Wilson suffers a serious stroke at the White House that leaves him paralyzed on his left side.

1971: "Soul Train" premieres in national syndication.

1984: Richard W. Miller becomes the first FBI agent to be arrested and charged with espionage. (Miller would be tried three times and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He would be released after nine years.)

1985: Rock Hudson dies at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif., after battling AIDS.

2002: The Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks begin, setting off a three-week manhunt. (John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo ultimately would be arrested for killing 10 people and wounding three others.)