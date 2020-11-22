This Day in History: Nov. 24

On this day, Nov. 24 ...

1971: A hijacker calling himself “Dan Cooper” (but who would become popularly known as “D.B. Cooper”) parachutes from a Northwest Orient Airlines 727 over the Pacific Northwest after receiving $200,000 in ransom; his fate remains unknown.

Also on this day:

1859: Charles Darwin publishes "On the Origin of Species," which explains his theory of evolution by means of natural selection.

