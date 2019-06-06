Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History


This Day in History: June 6


FILE - In this June 8, 1944, file photo, under heavy German machine gun fire, American infantrymen wade ashore off the ramp of a Coast Guard landing craft during the invasion of the French coast of Normandy in World War II. June 6, 2019, marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the assault that began the liberation of France and Europe from German occupation, leading to the end World War II. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP, File)

On this day, June 6 …
 
1944: During World War II, Allied forces storm the beaches of Normandy, France, on "D-Day" as they begin the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.

Also on this day:

  • 1925: The Chrysler Corp. is founded by Walter Percy Chrysler.
  • 1939: The first Little League game is played as Lundy Lumber defeats Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pa.
  • 1966: Black activist James Meredith is shot and wounded while walking along a Mississippi highway to encourage black voter registration.
  • 1982: Israeli forces invade Lebanon to drive Palestine Liberation Organization fighters out of the country.
  • 2002: President George W. Bush announces the creation of a new Cabinet department, the Department of Homeland Security.
  • 2015: American Pharaoh becomes the first horse in 37 years to win the Triple Crown.
  • 2018: Breaking with President Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan says there is no evidence that the FBI planted a "spy" in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
