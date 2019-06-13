This Day in History: June 14
On this day, June 14 ...
2017: A man opens fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice, wounding four, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.
Also on this day:
- 1777: The Continental Congress formally adopts the Stars and Stripes design as the national flag.
- 1923: President Warren G. Harding becomes the first U.S. leader to be heard on the radio while making a speech at the dedication of the Francis Scott Key Memorial in Baltimore.
- 1946: Donald John Trump is born at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in New York City.
- 1951: The world’s first commercial computer, UNIVAC 1, enters service at the Census Bureau.
- 1954: President Eisenhower signs an order adding the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance.
- 1985: Lebanese Shiite Muslim gunmen hijack TWA 847 after the aircraft had taken off from Athens. The hostage standoff would last until June 30.
- 2017: A fire in West London consumes the 24-story Grenfell Tower, killing 72.