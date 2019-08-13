This Day in History: August 4

2004: Former teacher Mary Kay Letourneau, convicted of having sex with a sixth-grade pupil, is released from a Washington state prison after 7 1/2 years behind bars. (Letourneau died July 7, 2020, from cancer.)

Also on this day:

1790: The U.S. Coast Guard has its beginnings as President George Washington signs a measure authorizing a group of revenue cutters to enforce tariff and trade laws and prevent smuggling.

1975: The Swedish pop group ABBA begins recording their hit single "Dancing Queen" at Glen Studio outside Stockholm.

1977: President Jimmy Carter signs a measure establishing the Department of Energy.

1993: A federal judge sentences Los Angeles police officers Stacey Koon and Laurence Powell to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating Rodney King's civil rights.

1997: Teamsters go on a 15-day strike against United Parcel Service after talks break down with the nation's largest package delivery service.

