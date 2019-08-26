This Day in History: Aug. 25
On this day, Aug. 25 ...
2018: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who spent years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam before a 35-year political career that took him to the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, dies at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer for more than a year.
Also on this day:
- 1718: Hundreds of French colonists arrive in Louisiana, with some settling in present-day New Orleans.
- 1916: President Woodrow Wilson signs an act establishing the National Park Service within the Department of the Interior.
- 1921: The United States signs a peace treaty with Germany.
- 1944: During World War II, Paris is liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation.
- 1967: George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party, is shot to death in the parking lot of a shopping center in Arlington, Va.
- 1980: The Broadway musical "42nd Street" opens.
- 1981: The U.S. spacecraft Voyager 2 comes within 63,000 miles of Saturn's cloud cover, sending back pictures of and data about the ringed planet.
- 1984: Author Truman Capote is found dead in a Los Angeles mansion.
- 2001: Singer Aaliyah, 22, is killed with eight others in a plane crash in the Bahamas.
- 2004: An Army investigation finds that 27 people attached to an intelligence unit at Abu Ghraib prison near Baghdad either approved or participated in the abuse of Iraqi prisoners.
- 2009: Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, the liberal lion of the U.S. Senate, dies at age 77 in Hyannis Port, Mass., after a battle with a brain tumor.