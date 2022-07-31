Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Chicago 16-year-old killed in shooting on city's South Side

Chicago police said another man was sent to the hospital with a graze wound

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

A 16-year-old was killed in Chicago during a shooting on early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened when a car with a 16-year-old and a man stopped at a red light at about 2 a.m. in the Brighton Park neighborhood when another person began shooting, according to FOX 32.

The teenager suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.

The 19-year-old man was grazed by a bullet to the head and is in good condition.

A Chicago Police Department logo.

Police are investigating the incident. 

