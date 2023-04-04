Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man lured into Lululemon for alleged groping by store manager: Lawsuit

The manager allegedly lured the victim into the dressing room at the Palm Beach County store

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
A manager of a Florida Lululemon "lured" a man into a changing room with the promise of an employee discount and allegedly groped him, according to a $50,000 civil lawsuit against the apparel company.

The manager allegedly "frequently texted" the victim with sexually explicit messages, asked him for nude pictures and wanted him "to come into the store and get naked in the dressing room," the lawsuit alleges. 

These messages were allegedly sent for "months" leading up to the incident on Oct. 22, 2021, when the manager allegedly groped the victim, according to the lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court on March 21.

A Lululemon Athletica store.

A Lululemon Athletica store. (iStock)

At the time of the alleged incident, the manager's Instagram page showed off male models in underwear and offered employee discounts to "lure them into the storefront," the lawsuit says. 

"As a direct and proximate cause of the foregoing, Plaintiff was battered, violated, and subjected to lewd and lascivious acts, and has suffered damages, including medical and psychological expenses, physical and emotional pain and suffering, mental anguish, disability, and the loss of enjoyment of life," the lawsuit alleges.

Shoppers can be seen entering and leaving a Lululemon retail location on Spring Garden Road in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Shoppers can be seen entering and leaving a Lululemon retail location on Spring Garden Road in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. (iStock)

The manager is named in the legal action but not included as a defendant, and police have not brought criminal charges against the manager, so Fox News Digital is withholding his name. 

The lawsuit accused the company of not protecting the alleged victim and "negligently" supervising its employees on company property during work hours. 

"LULULEMON knew, or in the exercise of reasonable care should have known, that its employee, the Perpetrator, was not properly supervised and that its failure to properly supervise its employees placed customers at risk," the legal action alleges. 

Lululemon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment or say if the manager has been disciplined. 

