Thief steals Qatar consul general’s car, crashes in NYC

A vehicle registered to the consul general of Qatar was stolen in Manhattan Wednesday by a thief who then crashed into several vehicles and an outdoor eatery before he was arrested, police said.

The vehicle was parked with the keys inside when it was stolen from East 51st Street and First Avenue around 10 a.m., cops said.

AOC ENDORSES PROGRESSIVE MAYA WILEY IN NEW YORK CITY MAYORAL CONTEST

The thief sped east on East 51st, striking 10 other vehicles and a restaurant’s outside eating area before coming to a stop.

The thief was taken into custody with charges pending, according to cops. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for minor injuries.

The vehicle was registered to the consul general of the State of Qatar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The car’s driver had been washing it when it was stolen, according to cops.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.