The Latest: W.Va. county keeps schools open during strike

The Latest on a teachers' strike in West Virginia (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

West Virginia teachers have embarked on their second strike in a year, but one of the 55 county public schools districts is staying open.

Putnam County schools says in a statement its schools are open Tuesday.

County schools superintendent John Hudson says "it is the expectation that all employees report to work."

He says "it is important that our students continue to have the opportunity to learn in a safe and secure environment."

Several Putnam County parents responded on Facebook that they wouldn't send their children to school across teacher picket lines.

Nearly all of West Virginia's 55 counties have called off public school classes Tuesday as teachers protest education legislation that their unions view as lacking their input and as retaliation for last year's nine-day strike.

___

1:10 a.m.

Almost a year to the day after West Virginia teachers went on strike that launched a national movement, they're doing it again.

Nearly all of West Virginia's 55 counties have called off public school classes Tuesday as teachers protest education legislation that their unions view as lacking their input and as retaliation for last year's nine-day strike. That walkout launched the national movement that included strikes in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arizona, Washington state, and more recently, Los Angeles and Denver.

Now the movement has come full circle.

Leaders of three unions for teachers and school service workers say how long this one goes on will be a day-to-day decision.

An amended bill that the Senate passed Monday now goes back to the House of Delegates. Among other things, it would create the state's first charter schools.