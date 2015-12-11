Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Washington
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

The Latest: Crews reopening roads in Pacific Northwest, but mudslide danger remains high

By | Associated Press
  • e354f1ae-
    Image 1 of 2

    Shane Van der Zwan walks across his driveway Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015 in Eugene, Ore., to survey damage after a large Douglas fir tree fell overnight during a wind and rain storm that hit the southern Willamette valley after midnight. (Brian Davies/The Register-Guard via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT (The Associated Press)

  • 84acfce5-
    Image 2 of 2

    Sections of a large fir tree that fell on a house overnight and killed an elderly woman rest in the yard in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015. Heavy rain and wind has caused at least one death in the region. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola) (The Associated Press)

SEATTLE – The latest on heavy rains in the Pacific Northwest (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

State transportation crews in Oregon and Washington are making progress as they work to clear highways swamped by mudslides and high water from this week's torrential rain.

Crews in Washington have opened two northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Woodland after a landslide closed them Wednesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation hopes to have all lanes open by Sunday night.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday that all lanes of Highway 219 at Jackson Bottom south of Hillsboro are now open.

The forecast for Friday and Saturday calls for more rain, and mudslide danger remains high.