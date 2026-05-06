Two planes come within 500 feet of each other while approaching JFK Airport in latest close call

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Two planes had a close call while approaching John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Monday, with flight-tracking data reportedly showing they came within roughly 500 feet vertically of each other.

The incident came one day after a separate plane struck a light pole and damaged a bakery truck while landing in New Jersey, marking the latest in a string of aviation close calls.

Air traffic control audio shows a controller at JFK alerted the pilot of a Delta flight, operated by its subsidiary Endeavor Air, to a smaller aircraft flying less than 500 feet above them, according to ABC7.

Data from Flightradar24 cited by ABC7 shows the planes were separated by about 475 feet vertically as their paths crossed. The Endeavor aircraft was at about 2,100 feet, while the Cirrus plane was at roughly 2,575 feet.

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The Federal Aviation Administration said Endeavor Air Flight 5289 was on final approach to Runway 22L around 5:15 p.m. Monday when a Cirrus SR22 crossed overhead while preparing to land on Runway 22R.

"Air traffic control provided traffic advisories to both pilots, and each reported the other in sight," the FAA said. "The required separation was maintained."

The Endeavor pilot told controllers the flight crew received a traffic advisory, followed by a resolution advisory from the aircraft’s collision avoidance system, ABC7 reported.

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Audio captured the exchange between controllers and the flight crew.

"Endeavor 5289 yeah I'm not talking to him. He's 500 feet above you now left to right half a mile in front of you," a controller said, according to the report.

"And tower Endeavor 5289 he just flew about 500 feet right over so looks like he's taking a left turn now," the pilot responded.

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Monday’s incident is the latest in a series of close calls that have drawn increased scrutiny from federal regulators and lawmakers.

On Sunday, a United Airlines flight traveling from Venice, Italy, to Newark Liberty International Airport struck a light pole and damaged a bakery truck during its descent around 2 p.m. The 221 passengers and 10 crew members aboard were not injured, and the plane landed safely.

JFK also experienced a close call last month when two passenger jets came too close on approach, triggering onboard collision warnings and a federal investigation.

In that incident, the FAA said Republic Airways Flight 4464 performed a go-around after missing its approach path and flying too close to Air Canada Express Flight 8554, which had been cleared to land on a parallel runway.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the FAA, Delta and Cirrus for comment.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.