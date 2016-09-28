The Latest: 4 mall shooting victims ID'd

next Image 1 of 2

The Latest on the Washington state mall shooting (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

The identities of four of the people killed in a Washington state mall shooting have been released.

The Skagit County Coroner's office on Tuesday said they were: Sarai Lara, 16; Shayla Kathleen Martin, 52; Belinda Sue Galde, 64; and Beatrice Dotson, 95.

The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Five people were killed Friday in the shooting at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Wash. The fifth victim, a male, died at a hospital in Seattle and his identity hasn't been officially released yet.

A suspect in the slayings, 20-year-old Arcan Cetin, has been charged with five counts of premeditated murder.

___

2:40 p.m.

Assaults on his parents and inappropriate sexual behavior at school led judges to order mental health treatment for the young man charged with killing five people at a Washington state department store.

Court records obtained by The Associated Press detail a series of criminal charges and attempts to rehabilitate 20-year-old Arcan Cetin, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety disorder and depression.

A court first ordered Cetin into treatment after he attacked his mother two years ago. The documents say he was following a program designed to erase that assault charge when he made unwelcome sexual advances toward two girls in his math class in 2015 and then punched his stepfather soon afterward.

As recently as Sept. 6, he attended a counseling session and was found to be complying with court-ordered treatment.