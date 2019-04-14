The Latest: 1 tornado death confirmed in Mississippi

The Latest on severe weather in the South (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Local emergency management officials say one person is dead after a tornado swept through a northern Mississippi town late Saturday.

Monroe County Road Manager Sonny Clay said at a news conference Sunday that a man was killed in Hamilton when a tree fell on his trailer.

Clay said 19 people were taken to hospitals for treatment, including two in critical condition.

Hamilton, Mississippi, is 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

8:35 a.m.

A possible tornado has left damage in southeastern Alabama on Sunday morning.

Power poles and trees were knocked over and parts of buildings were left hanging across utility lines in Troy, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Montgomery. A mobile home community was damaged, but no injuries are being reported.

The National Weather Service detected a possible twister on radar, but it's unclear whether a tornado or straight-line winds caused the damage.

The Storm Prediction Center says trees and power lines are down in Brewton near the Florida line, and some power is out. Homes were damaged about 250 miles (402 kilometers) to the north in Glencoe, and there's scattered damage south of Birmingham.

About 65,000 homes and businesses are without power in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama along the path of storms crossing the region.

12:45 a.m.

Multiple people have been reported injured as tornadoes continued to flare along the Mississippi-Alabama state line late Saturday and early Sunday.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says multiple people were injured and multiple homes were damaged in Hamilton, Mississippi, which is 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of Memphis, Tennessee. A tornado was reported in the area at the time.

At least one mobile home was destroyed, throwing a man from the mobile home. No fatalities were reported.

The roof of a hotel in New Albany, Mississippi, was damaged, although the cause was unclear.

A twister hit Vicksburg, Mississippi early Saturday evening. Earlier, two children died in East Texas after a tree fell on their moving car.

11:30 p.m.

Deadly storms continue to move across the South after spawning suspected tornadoes and damaging several homes.

The National Weather Service says a twister was reported Saturday night in the Vicksburg, Mississippi, area. No injuries were reported, and news footage showed shattered windows and rooftop debris.

In East Texas, authorities say two children were killed when high winds toppled a tree onto the back of the family car while it was in motion. The Angelina County Sheriff's Office says an 8-year-old and 3-year-old died after the tree hit the back of the car in Lufkin, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northeast of Houston. The parents in the front seats were not hurt.

The weather service also says preliminary information showed an EF-3 tornado with winds of 140 mph touched down in Franklin, located about 125 miles (200 kilometers) south of Dallas.

