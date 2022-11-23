Expand / Collapse search
Thanksgiving weekend weather to bring West, Plains storm conditions

Holiday travel delays are expected

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
We’re setting up for an active weather pattern this Thanksgiving weekend, bringing heavy snow and rain across the West. 

PRESIDENT BIDEN SENDING FEDERAL AID TO NEW YORK TO HELP WITH CLEANUP AFTER MASSIVE SNOWSTORM

Snow potential in the West

Snow potential in the West (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a significant storm starting Wednesday will delay travelers from the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley and move over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by the end of the weekend.  

The Thanksgiving weekend storm in the Plains

The Thanksgiving weekend storm in the Plains (Credit: Fox News)

Moderate-to-heavy snow will fall on the backside of the storm over the Southwest and into the Texas Panhandle.  

The Thanksgiving weekend storm in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic

The Thanksgiving weekend storm in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic (Credit: Fox News)

Weather conditions will be great for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before the first round of rain moves into the Northeast on Friday. 

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade weather

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade weather (Credit: Fox News)

The national weather forecast on Thanksgiving

The national weather forecast on Thanksgiving (Credit: Fox News)

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."