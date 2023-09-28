Texas woman pepper sprays ride-share driver, steals his wallet for refusing to go through drive-thru: police

A Texas woman is wanted in Houston after authorities say she pepper sprayed and robbed her ride-share driver over his refusal to take her through a fast-food restaurant drive-thru earlier this month.

Surveillance footage from Sept. 6 shows the female suspect and the driver standing outside a car in a parking lot when the woman appears to suddenly pepper spray the man in his face.

The driver told officers that he works for a ride-share company and had picked up the woman in the 5500 block of Griggs Road, the Houston Police Department said.

When he dropped her off at a fast-food restaurant in the 5900 block of Gulf Freeway, he said the woman asked him to go through the drive-thru.

VIDEO SHOWS MOMENT JACK-IN-THE-BOX EMPLOYEE OPENED FIRE ON DRIVE-THRU CUSTOMER, FAMILY

The driver said he refused, and then she got angry and hit him in the head with her hand.

The driver then told the woman to get out of his car, but she refused, according to police. He said that he walked around to the passenger side of the vehicle and forced her out.

He said the woman then hit him in the face and pepper sprayed him. Footage shows the man covering his face with his hands as he walks out of the frame.

HOUSTON MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING WIFE AFTER 911 OPERATOR RECALLED HEARING GUNSHOT DURING HER CALL

The video also shows the woman going back to reach into the driver’s vehicle. Police said she stole his wallet from the car before leaving the scene.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities say a grand jury subpoena was submitted to the ride-share company. Meanwhile, the Houston Police Robbery Division is working to identify the suspect. Police described her as a 20-year-old Black female, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wearing a gray shirt and green shorts.