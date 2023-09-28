Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Texas woman pepper sprays ride-share driver, steals his wallet for refusing to go through drive-thru: police

Woman allegedly got angry, assaulted driver in fast-food parking lot in Houston

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Texas woman wanted after pepper-spraying, robbing rideshare driver Video

Texas woman wanted after pepper-spraying, robbing rideshare driver

Police in Houston are searching for a woman who pepper-sprayed a rideshare driver and stole his wallet after he refused to take her through a fast-food drive-thru, authorities said. (Credit: Houston Police Department)

A Texas woman is wanted in Houston after authorities say she pepper sprayed and robbed her ride-share driver over his refusal to take her through a fast-food restaurant drive-thru earlier this month.

Surveillance footage from Sept. 6 shows the female suspect and the driver standing outside a car in a parking lot when the woman appears to suddenly pepper spray the man in his face.

The driver told officers that he works for a ride-share company and had picked up the woman in the 5500 block of Griggs Road, the Houston Police Department said. 

When he dropped her off at a fast-food restaurant in the 5900 block of Gulf Freeway, he said the woman asked him to go through the drive-thru.

VIDEO SHOWS MOMENT JACK-IN-THE-BOX EMPLOYEE OPENED FIRE ON DRIVE-THRU CUSTOMER, FAMILY

suspect pepper-spraying victim

Police said the suspect pepper sprayed the victim in his face. (Houston Police Department )

The driver said he refused, and then she got angry and hit him in the head with her hand.

The driver then told the woman to get out of his car, but she refused, according to police. He said that he walked around to the passenger side of the vehicle and forced her out.

Suspect reaching into victim's car

The woman was later seen returning to the victim's open car and appeared to rummage through his belongings. Police said she stole his wallet from the car. (Houston Police Department )

He said the woman then hit him in the face and pepper sprayed him. Footage shows the man covering his face with his hands as he walks out of the frame.

HOUSTON MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING WIFE AFTER 911 OPERATOR RECALLED HEARING GUNSHOT DURING HER CALL

The video also shows the woman going back to reach into the driver’s vehicle. Police said she stole his wallet from the car before leaving the scene.

surveillance images of suspect

Police described the suspect as a 20-year-old Black female, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wearing a gray shirt and green shorts. (Houston Police Department )

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities say a grand jury subpoena was submitted to the ride-share company. Meanwhile, the Houston Police Robbery Division is working to identify the suspect. Police described her as a 20-year-old Black female, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wearing a gray shirt and green shorts.