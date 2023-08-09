Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas undercover police officer carjacked, shot in exchange of gunfire with suspects

Dallas police searching for at least 3 suspects in officer involved shooting

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Police in Dallas are searching for at least three suspects after a police officer was carjacked and shot early Wednesday, authorities said.

The undercover officer was on-duty conducting surveillance in an unmarked car just before 1 a.m. near Northwest Highway and Harry Hines Boulevard, the Dallas Police Department said.

The suspects’ vehicle parked directly behind the officer’s vehicle, pinning him in the spot, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters.

"At that point, at least two suspects exited the vehicle. One of the suspects armed with two firearms approached the officer," Garcia said. "When our officer noticed these individuals approaching his car, the officer exited his vehicle."

police officers at scene

The officer was on-duty and conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle when the armed suspects carjacked him, police said. (FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth KDFW)

A gun battle ensued between the suspects and officer, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his legs, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported. The officer retreated and called 911.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters that the officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury during a shootout with suspects. (Dallas Police Department)

First responders rushed the officer to Parkland Hospital, where Garcia said he was in stable condition.

One suspect entered the officer's car and drove off, while the other suspect drove away in the other vehicle.

police officers at scene

At least three suspects are wanted in connection with the carjacking and shooting, Garcia said. (FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth KDFW)

The officer’s stolen car was located abandoned a short distance away, Garcia said.

Police said the three suspects remained on the loose as of Wednesday morning.

"We think there's at least three," Garcia said. "And we believe, obviously, at least one if not multiple of those suspects are armed."