Texas tourist headlocked at night by armed robbers while visiting NYC, cops say

One of the suspects brandished a knife, according to police

By Jon Brown | Fox News
A Texas woman visiting New York City was put in a headlock while she and another woman were robbed at knife point in midtown Manhattan early on Sunday, police said.

The women, who have not been identified, were strolling West 45th Street and 11th Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. when two men accosted them and demanded their belongings, according to the New York Post.

Police said that during the robbery, one of the assailants brandished a knife and stole a purse and cellphone from one of the victims.

Two women were robbed at knife point early Sunday morning in midtown Manhattan, according to police.

The second victim, who police noted was a tourist, was placed in a headlock but did not have any of her things taken.

Police only had a description of one of the suspects, who was described as a Hispanic male sporting a black hat, black jacket with a white shirt and black pants.

The NYPD released a description of only one of the suspects, who was described as a Hispanic male wearing a black hat, a black jacket, black pants and a white shirt.

Neither of the women were hurt, though the purse was emptied, according to police.

New York City has seen rising robberies, burglaries, felony assaults and grand larceny.

The NYPD did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment by time of publication.

Robberies, burglaries, felony assault, grand larceny and other crimes have continued in the city, marking an increase of such crimes by 22% compared to 2021.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.