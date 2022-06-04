Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas teens arrested after TikTok challenge calls for them to kick doors, run away

The #doorkickchallenge on TikTok encourages stomping on doors and running away while playing lyrics from Kesha's 'Die Young'

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
A TikTok challenge led to the arrest of three Texas teens after they reportedly kicked several house doors and ran away. 

Police received calls of the disturbance early Friday morning and were able to locate the teenagers quickly, according to KDFW.

The TikTok app logo, in Tokyo Sept. 28, 2020.

The TikTok app logo, in Tokyo Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The Cleburne Police Department later arrested the teens and charged them with criminal mischief and possible evading. Because the teens are minors, police did not release their names. 

The #doorkickchallenge trend on TIkTok encourages people to stomp their feet on doors and run away, while playing lyrics from Kesha's 2012 song "Die Young."