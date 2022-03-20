Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Police issue warning about dangerous new TikTok challenge sweeping US, 1 arrest already made

Teens across the country being arrested for attacking, injuring unsuspecting people

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A dangerous new TikTok challenge has police across the country reporting incidents of injury to people, and even arrests of teenagers

The "Orbeez challenge" encourages users to sneak attack unsuspecting people with a gel pellet gun.  

(FOX 35 Orlando)

Reports have come out about incidents in areas surrounding Philadelphia, Orlando, Atlanta, Phoenix, the Bay Area and more. 

"We continue to see teenagers … discharging splat ball guns (Orbeez) at other people … even at innocent bystanders. Now they are modifying the beads to be more painful," Peachtree City Police in Georgia wrote on Facebook.

"Officers in Volusia County, Florida also warned of a string of Orbeez shootings in the area leading to four arrests so far," police confirmed to The Post

Police are not only warning about the dangers of firing the toy guns but of impending arrests for anyone who takes part in the social media challenge. 

Teens getting arrested in connection with TikTok 'Orbeez Challenge'

Teens getting arrested in connection with TikTok 'Orbeez Challenge' (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

"Recently, deputies arrested a 19-year-old man who shot an Amazon delivery driver in Deltona, hitting him in his glasses and his neck while he was driving his route. The same shooter also shot another random adult and a 10-year-old child in the face and chest," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

"These kids think it’s funny. They’re violating the law. They’re committing a battery. If the pellet happens to injure the person to the point it breaks the skin, could be looking at a felony charge. These things don’t go away. Could affect your future," Winter Garden Police Captain Scott Allen told FOX 35 Orlando. 

(Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

TikTok's community guidelines specifically prohibit videos "depicting, promoting, normalizing or glorifying dangerous acts that may lead to serious injury or death."

Attacks should be reported to local police. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

