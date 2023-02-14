Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas teenager arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two men and injuring another: police

Suspect faces charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Greg Wehner
Greg Wehner
A Houston, Texas, teenager was arrested and charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting and killing two men and injuring another on Feb. 4, according to police.

Houston Police said Chase Franklin Williams, 18, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Chase Franklin Williams booking photo

Chase Franklin Williams booking photo (Houston Police Department)

Police were dispatched to a shooting just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 4 on Buffalo Speedway. When the officers arrived, they found Brandon Forbes, 23, unresponsive and in the median of the road.

Police said Forbes was suffering from gunshot wounds and when the Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived, they pronounced him deceased.

Officers were also dispatched to Fleetwood Drive where they found Reginald Reed, 58, unresponsive on the front porch of a home. Responding paramedics also pronounced Reed deceased at the scene.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. (iStock)

As police tended to Forbes, a 32-year-old man approached them and said he was also shot at that location.

The 32-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

After an investigation, detectives with the homicide division identified Chase Franklin Williams as the suspect, and he was arrested and charged.

