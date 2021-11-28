Texas teen arrested after shooting, killing his own mother: police

A 15-year-old Texas boy faces capital murder charges after he confessed to shooting and killing his own mother inside her home, authorities said Saturday.

Dallas police officers responded to Mclean Avenue for an abandoned child call just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release.

Officers learned that an unknown individual had dropped off a two-year-old child at her great-grandparents' home. The great-grandparents were concerned about the child’s grandmother, who was supposed to be caring for her, and requested a welfare check.

The child’s grandmother, 47-year-old Aime Salinas-Alvarado, was found dead inside her home with a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.

An investigation determined that Salinas-Alvarado’s teen son had shot and killed her before taking the child to her great-grandparents’ home, the news release said.

Police said the suspect then took his mother’s car and drove to a friend’s house, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The teen gave a full confession to homicide detectives and was arrested, police said. The teen was then taken to the Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Facility.

It was not immediately clear whether the teen had an attorney. Police did not say what the teen’s relationship was to the two-year-old child.