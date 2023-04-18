Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas substitute teacher arrested after allegedly setting up student fights in classroom

Natally Garcia, 24, charged with endangering children at Kimbrough Middle School in Mesquite, Texas

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A 24-year-old substitute teacher in Texas was arrested after she was caught on camera encouraging students to fight inside her classroom, authorities said Monday.

Natally Garcia is facing four counts of endangering a child after investigators reviewed video of the alleged incident at Kimbrough Middle School in Mesquite, Texas, on April 12 and determined that she put four students in danger of bodily injury, the Mesquite Police Department said.

Garcia allegedly made rules and space for the 12 and 13-year-olds to fight in the classroom while telling other students to guard the door, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

"Definitely trying to conceal her actions and actions that were going on in the class," said police Lt. Brandon Ricketts told the station.

Natally Garcia, 24, of Dallas, was arrested after she allegedly encouraged students to fight each other in a classroom at Kimbrough Middle School in Mesquite, Texas, where she was a substitute teacher.

At least four students were seen fighting in the video, according to the outlet. The teacher called out "30 seconds" before one of the fights began, and a timer was heard going off at various times while the fights were taking place.

Betty Martinez, the mother of a student who she says was frightened and secretly recorded the fight, told the outlet that she was in "utter disbelief" after seeing the video.

"I thought it was a joke," she said. "I didn’t think it was real. My brain couldn’t comprehend what was going on, right?"

The incident, which happened at Kimbrough Middle School in Mesquite, Texas, included the substitute teacher making rules and space for the 12 and 13-year-olds to fight while telling other students to guard the door, according to FOX4.

Mesquite Independent School District told the outlet that the substitute teacher was fired and was only with the school for about a month.

"Her actions are appalling and intolerable," the school district said in a statement. "We share the disgust that the families of students in this class must feel."

Meanwhile, Martinez said other students have threatened her daughter for recording video of the fights.

FOX News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.