Florida teacher arrested for hosting student fights: 'No screaming, no yelling, no phones'

A Florida middle school teacher has been arrested for reportedly hosting student fights in her classroom.

Angel Footman, 23, of Griffin Middle School allegedly allowed students to brawl as she looked on from her desk, sometimes warning them not to attract attention by shouting or recording the fights with their phones.

WCTV reportedly obtained documents indicating that a school resource deputy learned in late March that students were being allowed to fight in Footman’s classroom.

"According to the documents, several sixth-grade girls told detectives that they participated in planned fights during school hours, and they allege they were invited back for additional fights," WCTV said. "They also reported that Footman made statements including ‘30 seconds, no screaming, no yelling, no phones.’"

WCTV’s coverage added further that a detective reportedly saw footage of the teacher "sitting on her desk, failing to intervene, and making statements including ‘no screaming, no nothing’ and ‘stop pulling hair.’"

Footman was arrested on April 7 on four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tallahassee Reports claimed that Footman disputes the allegations, but admitted to "investigators she failed to call for help or take quick action to stop the altercations or report them to administrators, according to court documents."

Footman is scheduled to be arraigned May 4.