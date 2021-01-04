Family of deceased Texas soldier said she was previously sexually assaulted, was 'ready to fight' for justice

The family of a 19-year-old soldier found dead in Fort Bliss, Texas last week said she had been sexually assaulted by another soldier a year before her death and was "ready to fight" for justice in her case.

The father of Asia Graham told WCNC-TV the Cherryville, N.C., native had been sexually assaulted by another soldier in December 2019, the same month she arrived at the El Paso military installation upon completing Basic Combat Training in Missouri and Advanced Individual Training in South Carolina.

The alleged assault was reported but Graham's family felt the Army failed to help and protect her. Her brother, Andrew Koenigsfeld, said his sister wanted to get justice.

"She was ready to fight," Koenigsfeld said. "Then that got taken away."

Graham was a private first class assigned to the 1st Armored Division as a human resource specialist. She was found unresponsive in her room on New Year's Eve and later pronounced dead by the Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services staff.

The Army said foul play is not suspected, though autopsy and toxicology results are still pending. An investigation is ongoing. It was not clear if the Army looked into Graham's claims.

Officials at Fort Bliss did not return calls from Fox News. Graham's death comes after other female soldiers have died in recent years. Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was killed last year after she reported being sexually harassed.

On New Year's Day, a female Army drill sergeant was found in her car shot multiple times in San Antonio.