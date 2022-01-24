Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Texas sheriff’s sergeant dies in hit-and-run accident during motorcycle escort, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45, was 20-year veteran of the force

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas sheriff’s sergeant has died after being struck by a suspected intoxicated driver in a hit-and-run, authorities said early Monday.

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45, was conducting an off-duty motorcycle escort of a heavy load along a service road around 8900 East Sam Houston Parkway North near Tidwell Road just before 1 a.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said

TEXAS DEPUTY CONSTABLE SHOT DEAD DURING TRAFFIC STOP, AUTHORITIES SAY

"It is with heavy hearts that we sadly announce the passing of our HCSO Sergeant," Gonzalez tweeted. "May he Rest in Peace. He will be missed."

Harris County Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez was struck and killed in a hit and run while directing traffic.

Harris County Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez was struck and killed in a hit and run while directing traffic. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Gutierrez was off his motorcycle and blocking an exit ramp when a motorist drove around his bike and struck him, the sheriff said. The 40-year-old female driver fled the scene but was later stopped and arrested. Gonzalez said she showed signs of intoxication.

Gutierrez was airlifted in critical condition to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died.

The accused driver has been charged with intoxication assault of a police officer and failure to stop and render aid, according to authorities.

Gutierrez was a 20-year law enforcement veteran, serving for the last 13 years in the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and two sons, Gonzalez said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gutierrez is the second Harris County officer killed in the last 24 hours.

Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot during a traffic stop in southwest Houston early Sunday. A manhunt for the suspect in that case continued Monday.

Your Money