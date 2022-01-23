Texas sheriff's deputy shot dead during traffic stop, authorities say

A manhunt was underway in Harris County, Texas, early Sunday after a sheriff's deputy was shot dead during an apparent traffic stop in the southwest region of Houston, officials said.

The victim was identified as Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, a 12-year veteran of the force.

"This has got to stop," Constable Ted Heap said during a news conference at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Officials confirm the Pct 5 fallen deputy is Corporal Charles Galloway. He has been with the deparment for 12 years. Constable Heap says Corporal Galloway was thought of as a mentor in the department. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/qcpxcgU8Qz — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) January 23, 2022

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. local time, KHOU-TV reported. The incident was confirmed on Twitter by Harris County Precinct 5.

"Precinct 5 deputies are on the scene and HPD [Houston Police Department] will be handling the investigation. Prayers for the deputy's family and his brothers and sisters in blue," the tweet said.

The suspect, who was simply described as a "younger Hispanic male," was stopped by the deputy before he left his white, four-door Toyota Avalon and fired "an assault-type weapon" multiple times at the deputy, Houston police Chief Troy Finner said at the news conference.

The suspect then re-entered his vehicle and fled. He was still on the run.

Our detectives are on the scene of the shooting in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street.



HPD commanders and PIO are at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital where any further information will be released in a media briefing. #hounews https://t.co/D4B2vmYNF5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 23, 2022

This is a developing story.