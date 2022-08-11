Texas sheriff says man shot dead in 'altercation' involving social media, possible drug sale

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas sheriff says that a man was shot dead after an "altercation" took place.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that an adult male was shot after an incident on the 7900 block of Terra Canyon Lane in Cypress, Texas, on Wednesday. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to Gonzalez.

The sheriff added that the suspect surrendered to deputies and has been cooperating with investigators.

Gonzalez said that the suspect and man who died were in an "ongoing dispute" that involved "social media and possibly the sale of marijuana."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the incident happened, the suspect was outside the man's house and an argument began. The man went inside to get a knife and then approached the suspect with it.

Gonzalez said that the suspect then shot the man, who was identified as Kourtney Peete.

No charges are being filed, but the case will be referred to a grand jury, he added.