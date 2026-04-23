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Louisiana

Law enforcement responding to 'active shooter' at Mall of Louisiana: Gov Landry

Gov. Jeff Landry urges residents to avoid the area

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Authorities on Thursday responded to the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for reports of an active shooter. 

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry confirmed the shooting just before 2 p.m. in a statement on X.

"I am in coordination with law enforcement and we will update as we know more," Landry wrote. "Please avoid the area."

Mall of Louisiana

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, Thursday. (Google Maps)

Officials have not yet confirmed the number of injuries or fatalities.

"Sharon and I are praying for those affected and are grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement officials," Landry said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Mall of Louisiana is the largest mall in the state, and the sole regional mall in Baton Rouge.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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