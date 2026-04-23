Law enforcement responding to 'active shooter' at Mall of Louisiana: Gov Landry

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Authorities on Thursday responded to the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for reports of an active shooter.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry confirmed the shooting just before 2 p.m. in a statement on X.

"I am in coordination with law enforcement and we will update as we know more," Landry wrote. "Please avoid the area."

Officials have not yet confirmed the number of injuries or fatalities.

"Sharon and I are praying for those affected and are grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement officials," Landry said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Mall of Louisiana is the largest mall in the state, and the sole regional mall in Baton Rouge.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.